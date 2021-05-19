The Republican Arizona legislature believes that Donald Trump won Arizona in 2020.
These officials must also believe that the world is flat, the moon is made of cheese, storks deliver babies and Santa Claus comes down a chimney. These myths must be true in order to explain why Arizona’s elected officials are spending thousands of dollars doing an audit on ballots which have been previously audited twice by a bipartisan group of competent experts in their field.
These legislators, who believe President Obama is not a U.S. citizen and a riot did not happen on Jan. 6, are delusional to the point that they are looking for bamboo in the paper ballots to prove that the election was stolen. When that happens, Biden’s victory will magically disappear and the twice-impeached former president will be declared the victor of the 2020 election. The Republican legislature should go on the road performing their act at comedy clubs. This is the only place for what has been deemed a “clown show.”
When they finish their tour around the country, Governor Ducey should self-fund a home for “his people” who have made a mockery of Arizona and its voters.