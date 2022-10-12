On Tuesday, Nov. 8, I'm going to be voting for Blake Masters and Kari Lake.
Blake Masters knows that Biden’s border crisis puts our families at risk with more crime and Fentanyl. Blake Masters knows that Biden’s energy and economic crisis is driving up gas prices and everything in the stores. Spaceman Kelly has failed us on the everyday and pocketbook issues. Instead of securing the border and stopping the inflation-inducing spending, he voted for 87,000 more IRS agents.
Kari Lake is the clear choice over Hobbs for governor. Katie Hobbs as a state Senator was an open borders fanatic, has repeatedly denied there was a problem at the border, and is for sanctuary cities. She also supports Biden’s inflationary policies that are crushing my family. Kari Lake has real solutions, like suspending the grocery tax and rent tax. Kari Lake will put a half-billion dollars back into our pockets. Blake and Lake have earned my vote!
On the bottom of the ballot, please vote for the moms we can trust, Libby and Madicyn for School Board. I will also vote against the bond and override, which is a $25 million property tax hike. With inflation sky high, our town cannot afford this massive tax hike.