On Tuesday, Nov. 8, I'm going to be voting for Blake Masters and Kari Lake.

Blake Masters knows that Biden’s border crisis puts our families at risk with more crime and Fentanyl. Blake Masters knows that Biden’s energy and economic crisis is driving up gas prices and everything in the stores. Spaceman Kelly has failed us on the everyday and pocketbook issues. Instead of securing the border and stopping the inflation-inducing spending, he voted for 87,000 more IRS agents.