For governor, it is between Karrin Robson and Kari Lake.

Karrin is the third wife of 95-year-old billionaire, Ed Robson. They have been married for five years. He developed Sun Lakes and many retirement communities across Arizona. Karrin is a land use attorney and has been appointed to the to the Board of Regents (a perk rich contributors get from the governor they helped elect). She has been appointed to the board that oversees Arizona universities, twice, where she voted to give Michael Crow, President of ASU, a huge salary increase that makes him the highest paid university president in the country. She also voted to allow in-state tuition for illegals. Robson has spent $12M dollars but Lake is still ahead by five to eight points.