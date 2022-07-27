For governor, it is between Karrin Robson and Kari Lake.
Karrin is the third wife of 95-year-old billionaire, Ed Robson. They have been married for five years. He developed Sun Lakes and many retirement communities across Arizona. Karrin is a land use attorney and has been appointed to the to the Board of Regents (a perk rich contributors get from the governor they helped elect). She has been appointed to the board that oversees Arizona universities, twice, where she voted to give Michael Crow, President of ASU, a huge salary increase that makes him the highest paid university president in the country. She also voted to allow in-state tuition for illegals. Robson has spent $12M dollars but Lake is still ahead by five to eight points.
Karrin is smearing Lake and placing signs all over the state, of Lake with Obama, claiming Lake went door to door for him. Lake told me flat-out that she never did that. She was in broadcasting for 30 years, a very liberal medium, and was at that time a Democrat. She is now a very Conservative Republican, who Trump has endorsed. I am going to vote for Kari Lake.
Three Arizonans have become governor because they were secretary of state when the governor stepped aside. They were Rose Mofford, Jane Hull and Jan Brewer. The office of secretary of state is critical, and we do not have a lieutenant governor, so it is important that a strong Republican sits in that office. Beau Lane was just endorsed by Governor Ducey for secretary of state. Beau is an impressive businessman in Phoenix. His family business is E.B. Lane Advertising. Fifty top business leaders sent him a letter, begging him to run. I am going to vote for Beau Lane.