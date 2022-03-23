I’d like to address Kevin Brown’s letter to the editor on March 16 about his talking points on my views.
He states Democrats also testified about the “lack of security in the USA’s voting systems.” They were pointing out possible cyber attacks on voter registration systems and Russian intelligence agencies making serious efforts to influence the U.S. election, which we saw in 2016. I did say Republican Representatives were “election-deniers,” they cost us here in Maricopa County over $4 million for a baseless election fraud [claim].
And yes, I do believe in Roe vs. Wade; a woman’s right to choose, letting her decide her own reproductive rights and be in control of her own body. It’s 2022!
Regarding the Pfizer vaccine for COVID19, I believe in science. I am a registered nurse. My heart aches seeing patients suffer, especially those with comorbidities. As an RN, I don’t care what party you’re with, I’ll care for you if you had the vaccine or not. It’s your decision about your health and how it affects your family’s health, your loved ones and your community.
[Look up] the science data on Pfizer from the CDC (Serious adverse events were 0.4% in the vaccine group).
On immigration, I’ve always supported Senator Ted Kennedy and Senator John McCain’s Immigration Reform Bill. I’ll work hard to make it a bill which is long overdue for immigration reform and our national security.
And having armed protesters chanting “Arrest the poll workers,” yes, I am worried.
I respect Kevin Brown’s opinions, but I’m not looking for his vote or those who hate me because of my party affiliation. But I would like their respect. Respect is being lost by hate.
I’ll represent everyone in the new Congressional District 1 and listen. You can contact me through my website, delinadisanto.com.