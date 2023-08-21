I prefer to consider legitimate facts.

According to government statistics, inflation at this time last year was just under 9%, but latest government figures set it at 3.2% and heading downward. Our GDP (economic growth rate) for the first two quarters this year was 2% and 2.4% respectively, indicating a strong upward trend, and no sign of a recession. Compared to the rest of the richest countries in the world, America is without a doubt the best economy anywhere. Germany, for instance, had a -1% GDP.