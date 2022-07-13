I would like to add my support to the many who are voting for Allen Skillicorn for Town Council. And though our elections are non-partisan, it is still important that the person running for a seat let the public know how they will make their decisions. I know Allen is both a fiscal and social conservative. I believe it is important that voters know that, in order to know who they are voting for in comparison to other candidates.
Allen has promised increased transparency when it comes to the Town finances. This is important, for it is the public’s money that is being collected and spent by our Town government. We have a wonderful community here in Fountain Hills, and Allen has committed himself to keeping our neighbors safe for our town’s families. He will only vote to enact policies that are good for our town, safe for our town, and aid in keeping crime out of our town.
The shutdowns in recent years, due to COVID, have been devastating to our small businesses. Allen Skillicorn is committed to our small businesses and opposed to anymore unnecessary overreaching by government to shut down our economy. In order to prosper, we must be open for business.
Without reservation I recommend Allen Skillicorn, who is a family man, a patriot and a man of faith for a seat on our next Town Council. I hope you will join me in voting for Allen, for the good of our beautiful community.