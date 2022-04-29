My name is Brenda Kalivianakis and I am running for Town Council. I believe my experience as an attorney, business owner and United States Coast Guard auxiliarist will serve me well to represent the citizens on Fountain Hills. If the good people of Fountain Hills elect me to serve, below you will find my promise to you.
I will remember to represent the entire community at all times, regardless of party affiliation, race, gender, religion, disability or sexual orientation. I will faithfully execute council decisions. I will stay well informed to the issues facing the residents of Fountain Hills. I will not benefit personally or politically from our council activities.
In all council appointments I will avoid political patronage and judge all candidates on merit, experience and qualifications. I will abide by all ethical considerations. I will not vote on matters before the council until I have had the opportunity to hear all sides of each issue; my decisions will only be made after all the facts on a question have been presented and discussed.
I am committed to maximizing economic opportunities, ending wasteful spending, maintaining our roads and a safe infrastructure, and ensuring our town’s finances are stable and sustainable. I am committed to a transparent and open/responsive government and will honor our town’s prior commitments. I will put the citizens’ priorities first and foremost. I greatly respect Fountain Hills’ special small-town character and will work diligently to preserve it.
I stand for competent and thoughtful government. Prior experiences have given me the sound judgement and wisdom of an attorney, the work ethic and insight of a business owner and the discipline and integrity of a USCG auxiliarist. Please consider voting for the voice of reason and moderation.