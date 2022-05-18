Our two major parties are at a standstill in narrowing the gap between them. Whether it’s the “docile Democrats” not upholding the rule of law or “gaslighting Republicans” with their alternative facts, they are almost totally compromised. The Department of Justice and the Judiciary have felt the sting of political intrusion.
The only way for the parties to succeed is to find mutual ground. At this stage of the game, I’m doubting that this is possible.
That brings us to politics becoming a problem here in town. Luckily for us, a vast majority of our problems are apolitical in nature. Improving our roads and schools and balancing the budget, these we can certainly find a common ground to stand on.
My plea is for all of us to keep politics out of our town’s affairs. I can remember when, not too long ago, political controversy was not something that was even mentioned. My plea is for all of us to keep politics out of our town business. Let us go back to a better time, when we treated each other with respect and dignity.