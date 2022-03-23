Carol and I met Mr. Spoons at Fountini’s Bar & Grill shortly after moving to Fountain Hills in 2011. We usually went there on Friday for dinner.
We enjoyed listening to Mr. Spoons playing along to Dave Karl’s many tunes. About eight years ago our granddaughter, Maddie, came to visit from Pennsylvania. She was eight years old and very intrigued with the sound of the spoons. She is very bold, a lot like her PopPop, so she went over to their table to watch him play and he invited her to join them and he taught her how to play the spoons. That was certainly one of the highlights of her visit.
Mr. Spoons brought a lot of smiles to so many and will be missed by so many. Our thoughts are with his family during this very sad time.