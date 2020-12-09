Serendipity, as one of my dear friends calls it. My husband and I have had the honor, pleasure and gift of living and being a part of the Sunset Ridge/Eagle Mountain community for the past 11 years.
You know in your life, that one time you are a part of something so special, it’s hard to describe? Love, laughter, genuine caring and a shoulder to cry on, that describes the neighbors of Sunset Ridge.
While we are moving on to be with family, I am told we are like an Eagles song – you can check out, but you can never leave. Thank you to everyone. This has truly been a gift. Remember in all of the stress and divisiveness, the American dream and small-town warmth still exists.
We love you. See you soon.