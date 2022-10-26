There has been chatter recently about the school bonds and overrides and the two FHUSD School Board candidates, Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid, opposing this funding for the school district. They’ve been questioned about why they would be running for a school board position for a district they don’t want to fund. Could it be because they don’t have an interest in our district, as neither of them has children attending our schools?
Libby has made comments about enrolling one of her 13 kids and has claimed recently she has as many as three kids attending FHUSD, but then states during Coffee with Cain that she has yet to enroll any.
While having children enrolled in the district is not a requirement to run for school board, it brings into question the motives of those who do not. A lot of funding has gone into their campaigns. Libby’s campaign has spent over $8,300 and Madicyn’s over $2,000 as of their recent campaign finance submissions. All of this to get them elected to a non-paid volunteer position as a school board member for a district none of their combined 15 kids attend. A district they are voting to defund. Why?
In Madicyn Reid’s own public candidate statement she falsely takes credit for superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski’s successful and long-running ‘Coffee with Cain’ meetings and $180,000 in district budget savings. Why all of the lies from these two candidates? Future political ambitions?
Two candidates have proven their commitment to our district, Tara Lamar and Jenny Guerette Amstutz. Both of these women are incredibly smart and have a vested interest in our district and community. If they aren’t elected to the board, there could be zero board members with children in our schools!