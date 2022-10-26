There has been chatter recently about the school bonds and overrides and the two FHUSD School Board candidates, Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid, opposing this funding for the school district. They’ve been questioned about why they would be running for a school board position for a district they don’t want to fund. Could it be because they don’t have an interest in our district, as neither of them has children attending our schools?

Libby has made comments about enrolling one of her 13 kids and has claimed recently she has as many as three kids attending FHUSD, but then states during Coffee with Cain that she has yet to enroll any.