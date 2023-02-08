I was a bit amused at last week’s Times article titled “Senator Kavanagh addresses Republican Club,” spread all the way across the Clubs page. Amused may not be the best description but having looked at the many bills that the senator has sponsored for this 56th legislative session, I think it odd that he has not focused his attention on the more pressing issues faced by the state.
Instead of pushing legislation to make elections easier, he chooses to make it more of a hassle (SB1135). Instead of proposing a bill that would address the homeless issue seriously, he offers up two bills to criminalize it (SB1022 and SB1024). Instead of coming up with ideas on how to solve the real issues facing our state like housing, public education, water resources and climate change, he busies himself with pronouns, another “bathroom” bill and drag shows (SB1001, SB1040 and SB1026). Finally, instead of cooling the partisan vitriol at recent local elections, he proposes to make local elections partisan.