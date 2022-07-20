Our current mayor and her council have failed to take care of the needs that are most important.
How can our Town spend thousands of dollars to put in a crosswalk stoplight on Saguaro Boulevard in which I have yet to see anyone use in all the time it’s been working? I travel that area quite often and never see it in use. Meanwhile, our roads are in such disrepair that some actually cause damage to vehicles using them.
Stop the politics, Ms. Dickey. Take care of our town’s needs. For this reason, I will not vote for her in this upcoming election. Have to say that Joe Arpaio is not my favorite, but given the two choices, my vote will go with Joe.