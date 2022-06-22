Sheriff Joe Arpaio will always be Sheriff Joe to me, and he also honored me by being my “best man” for mine and Suzannah’s wedding on Veteran’s Day 2018.
He interdicted and stomped out drug kingpins from Turkey to Mexico City. Illegal aliens thought twice about breaking our laws. County prisoners’ recidivism greatly diminished under his watch. He saved the county several million dollars in operating costs with his Tent City. The man always accomplishes the mission, this is irrefutable.
His immeasurable resume' spans the world and a myriad of top law enforcement positions, all successful. Every person I have ever met when mentioning his name holds him in the highest of esteem. He is a national treasure.
As mayor, there is no doubt in this Marine gunny’s mind that he will demand excellence and demonstrate by his own personal example, the highest standards of personal conduct, morality and professional skill. Just like when I was a senior DI in our USMC, we held leadership, dedication and integrity as virtuous hallmarks close to our hearts. he epitomizes these qualities in a person.
Fountain Hills will be most fortunate to have this great spirited man as its mayor. Oorah! Semper fidelis.