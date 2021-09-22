“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Orwell’s allegory is becoming reality. Some human animals have convinced themselves they are more equal by intellect and wealth than the humble majority of humans. The human rights Americans died for are being demolished by government mandates.
The meek will never inherit the earth if they allow political power and big government to dominate them. The deep state of unelected bureaucrats has accumulated the power to take control away from hollow elected leaders. The anonymous bureaucracy pulls the control levers and the elected puppets speak and tell the public they are in utopia. Because of faux-media propaganda, the misled public follows like sacrificial sheep. The more equal political wolves amuse themselves by controlling the subservient sheep.
Neil Postman said, “Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.” Are we proud of the future that we see government unfolding for our children and grandchildren? If the answer is no, it’s not too late to get loud and active. Make no mistake, changing momentum will take strong action, not low-level mumbling. Democracy survives with hands-on action; democracy perishes under blind trust.
The elitists in America have so much wealth they don’t know how to effectively use it. Wielding hollow virtue signaling, authoritarian control appears to be their primary amusement. Woke elitists amuse themselves by financing easily manipulated pawns to carry out acts of violence and terror against the silent majority. Wholesome American families simply practicing their faith, hope and religion are being tyrannized.
“But on eliminating every other reason for our sad demise they logged the only explanation left. This species had amused itself to death.” This prophesy by Roger Waters (1992) is being executed by the ruling class.