I know how to give Arizonans universal healthcare, better unemployment benefits, maybe even paid training for newer and better jobs! Here’s how: Take the money spent by would-be Washington politicians campaigning in Arizona on hate-filled TV commercials, intrusive daily phone calls/texts messages, and flyers that fill up my mailbox, and spend that same money on these things instead! Simple, right?
Add in what Joe and Don are spending and we would be rolling in benefits for everyone, regardless of party affiliation!
Now someone online is begging on behalf of Mark Kelly for “400,000 new donations” via web ads. For what? To pay for his next 1,000 hateful attack ads on my morning newscast? Martha McSally supporters have someone call and text me every single day from new phone numbers that I have to add to my now full call block list. Both of them mail me flyers six days a week that go directly into my recycling bin without ever getting read. They never say what they can do to help, saving their expensive words to spit all over their opponents instead.
In the movie “Brewster’s Millions,” there was an option for “none of the above.” How I wish we could choose that option for all of these races. The problem has exactly one solution: Term limits. If you want something to protest about that might actually help Americans, protest the lack of those at the state and federal level.
The only people benefitting from today’s candidates are TV station ad execs, printing companies and whoever charges for those instantly deleted calls and texts. That is where the money is being wasted, and Arizonans are left high and dry once again.