The wonderful thing about being elderly and retired is that I have the luxury of taking time to ponder things for which I previously never did. Thinking about Mother’s Day, I figured out why I respect and honor all mothers, even those who may not have turned out to be the greatest.
My perception is that there is a creator God who gave birth to our cosmos, made up of galaxies, planets and stars. When a mother gives birth, that creation is made up of a living cosmos of an energy field, organs, glans and approximately 26 trillion cells. How magical is that? Happy Mother’s Day!