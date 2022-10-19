Please vote yes for Fountain Hills Schools’ District Additional Assistance (DAA) budget override and the bond program.
These DAA funds will support our District’s instructional programs and facilities. Safety and security are paramount in today’s schools and this override will focus on upgrades and building renovations to provide a safer environment for our students and teachers. In addition, this override will provide software and hardware improvements as well as textbooks and online resources. Also included are building improvements, transportation vehicles, and furniture and equipment. This budget override will essentially be a continuation of an override that has been supported by our Fountain Hills voters since 1999.