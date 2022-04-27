On behalf of the Commander, VFW Post 7507, I invite all veterans and all parents/guardians/relatives of young men about to enter seventh through 12th grade to hear a presentation on the Marine Military Academy from LtCol Robert Grider, USMC ret, at 9 a.m., today.
The Marine Military Academy is a college-preparatory boarding school for young men in grades 7-12 with an optional postgraduate year. Since 1965, MMA is the only private school in the world based on the traditions and values of the U.S. Marine Corps. MMA provides a structured, distraction-free setting that allows students to focus on their educational and personal development. Small class sizes, individual attention and a variety of extracurricular activities help MMA develop disciplined, morally strong, college-ready young men who are prepared for responsible leadership.
Located in Harlingen, Texas, MMA has been home to thousands of young men from across the world and is home to the historic Iwo Jima Monument.
VFW Post 7507 members, other veterans and guests will meet for coffee, donuts and camaraderie at 9 a.m. today, Wednesday, April 27, at the Post Home at 9624 N. Monterey Dr. All veterans, without regard to membership in the VFW, are welcome to attend, as all parents, uncles, aunts or grandparents of young men entering grades 7-12 or high school graduates needing additional schooling prior to entering college.
Young men desiring information are also welcome to attend if they have their parent’s/guardian’s permission to miss school classes. More information about the Marine Military Academy can be found online at mma-tx.org.