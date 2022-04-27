In his letter to The Times (“Disability,” April 20) Robert Kuwik misrepresented my comments on opioid addicts living in Fountain Hills “sober living homes.” Kuwik erroneously claimed that I do not believe drug addicts have disabilities. He based that misconception on a short description of the lengthy comments I recently made to the Town Council, where I advocated for enhanced Town oversight of problematic “sober living homes” housing opioid addicts.
Had Mr. Kuwik attended the Town Council meeting or watched the archived meeting video, he would have seen that I did not deny that opioid addicts are disabled. I was advocating for enhanced oversight by the Town of the group homes where they reside within our residential neighborhoods to protect my constituents. That is my job.
Being addicted to opioids is a serious psychological and medical disability, especially for those whose addiction has driven them to treatment facilities, which is why enhanced oversight and regulation is needed. Drug addiction is also a legally recognized disability, which is why the Americans with Disabilities Act restricts the regulatory protections the Town can impose on such problematic facilities.
The point I was making at the council meeting was that the regulations the Town imposes on facilities for opioid addicts should be far more stringent than those we impose on disability groups that pose no threat to the community, such as those for the developmentally or intellectually disabled. Surely as a retired physician, Dr. Kuwik recognizes that distinction.
And regarding Kuwik’s call for me to apologize for my comments, I will never apologize for looking out for the safety of my constituents. But maybe he should apologize for misrepresenting my comments.