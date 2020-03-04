Imagine my surprise upon perusing the letters section of The Times last week and seeing my name dragged through the mud. For a moment, I thought that I was back in Chicago!
Bob Shelstrom, our self-proclaimed community “disruptor,” felt the need to assault me in a rambling diatribe labeled “Exoneration,” wherein he vented a simmering anger at several targets. I found it curious being one of his targets, as I was not one of the Sanitary District Board members that ran against him in the last election. But, as the previous chairman of the board, I never tolerated Mr. Shelstrom’s antics at Sanitary District meetings. In addition, I have confronted him repeatedly in letters for some very offensive comments on his part. I have also been quite vocal in defending our district manager against scurrilous personal attacks directed at her by this “disruptor.”
In his letter, Mr. Shelstrom accused me of calling him a “liar” and a “narcissist.” I never stated such things in The Times.
I understand that Mr. Shelstrom plans to run for Town Council. After his stellar defeats in both the School Board and the Sanitary District elections, I don’t think he has a chance in Hades of winning a council seat. Nevertheless, I look forward to the opportunity to once again challenge his predictable misrepresentations and nasty innuendoes. We have seen it all before and know what to expect from him. So, I will be calling him out at every opportunity. In the end, truth and decency always win out when the values of the people of Fountain Hills are upheld.