At last week’s Town Council meeting, Councilmember McMahon opposed the restoration of invocation at Council meetings. Her attempted justification included references to the Constitution and Bible. However, in doing so, she demonstrated a lack of understanding of the Constitution and perhaps even a misinterpretation of Jesus’ teaching.
Here are her quoted words and my comments.
“Constitutionally...invocations must represent all of us and all religions.” “There is also the Constitutional matter of separation of church and state.” “Observing the strict separation of church and state...”
In fact, the phrase “separation of church and state” appears nowhere in the Constitution. There are no specific restrictions on invocations except perhaps “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” in the First Amendment. The key word is “congress,” and the restriction applies to mandatory adherence to a religion, not to voluntary participation in an invocation.
She stated, “As elected officials, we take an oath to uphold a secular Constitution” and should avoid being seen as “unconstitutionally endorsing religion.” The Arizona Oath of Office includes an affirmation to “faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of” office, with no reference to “secular.” The oath ends with, “so help me God.” That certainly acknowledges a higher power, but no specific religion. This doesn’t sound very “secular,” does it?
Councilmember McMahon invoked Matthew 6:6 as Jesus’ admonition against public prayer. What about Matthew 6:1, “But take care not to perform righteous deeds in order that people may see them...” and Matthew 6:5, “When you pray, be not like the hypocrites, who like to stand and pray...so that others may see them.” I’m not a Biblical scholar, but isn’t the standard message that of Jesus’ frequent teaching about humility and not acting to show off to others?
Words matter. Facts matter.