I attended the July 21 event entitled "Protect Our Kids, a discussion on Critical Race Theory" and I was amazed. Amazed that so much misinformation, so many half-truths and outright lies could be presented in just over an hour's time.
This is especially egregious in light of Pastor Pavia's description of the speaker, Stephen Davis, as "a man passionate about truth" who does "not let misinformation be shared." Davis, a podcaster and Turning Point USA contributor, is a commanding speaker and as such was able to work the room of a little under 100 attendees masterfully. Sadly, to anyone listening closely, he was short on facts but well armed with erroneous and misleading definitions.
Davis spent an inordinate amount of time defining what he calls the “Four Pillars of CRT.” He then describes how to destroy them and dismantle CRT in the process. When I looked into the Four Pillars online there was no reference to them in CRT literature. What I did find was what CRT proponents call the Four Tenets of CRT. These, of course, had no resemblance to Davis’s Four Pillars. There were many other misleading definitions ranging from that of equity to mistakenly conflating CRT and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). In reality, they are completely different concepts, not a way for schools to circumvent the teaching of CRT.
Late in his presentation, Davis added the following comment: "The Left can't procreate, but they can indoctrinate. They're all too busy killing their own children, so they just co-opt ours." So, at this point I realized that CRT was no longer the subject. Instead, Davis showed his true goal – to proffer a right-wing extremist attack on women’s reproductive rights.
If you want accurate information about CRT, try the American Bar Association, aba.com/crt.