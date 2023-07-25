I attended the July 21 event entitled "Protect Our Kids, a discussion on Critical Race Theory" and I was amazed. Amazed that so much misinformation, so many half-truths and outright lies could be presented in just over an hour's time.

This is especially egregious in light of Pastor Pavia's description of the speaker, Stephen Davis, as "a man passionate about truth" who does "not let misinformation be shared." Davis, a podcaster and Turning Point USA contributor, is a commanding speaker and as such was able to work the room of a little under 100 attendees masterfully. Sadly, to anyone listening closely, he was short on facts but well armed with erroneous and misleading definitions.