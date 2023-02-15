Does it really take the threat of a justifiable lawsuit for the new Council members to understand that repealing the sign ordinance (throwing the baby out with the bath water) was terribly misguided? That’s what Skillicorn, Toth, Kalivianakis and Friedel did last month, despite the Town Attorney’s warnings then about the legality of a repeal without a public hearing.
At last week’s meeting, after other Council members reported on their committees, meetings and activities, Skillicorn reported only going to the Concours and riding around seeing where signs are placed. Moving on to the agenda, John Wesley introduced the sign topic including charts with rows and columns of decisions that the Council must make to start on this process. A couple of the new Council members say it should be okay for two A-frames per business instead of one. How’s that decided? Everyone? Locations with two entrances? Certain areas? Everywhere? Sounds like another five-hour meeting coming up, so I left to resume watching at home.