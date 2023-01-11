I went to see “Misery” at the Fountain Hills theater recently because Patrick Russo was playing the lead male in it and I try not to miss anything that he’s part of, including the fundraisers.
The doors open and you enter the theater with great music playing and Patrick Russo sleeping on a bed. He doesn’t move from when the doors open to when the play starts. People were wondering how he could do that for so long. The play was two hours long with no intermission. It completely held your attention the whole time. The majority of the play was done with just two people. Patrick Russo and Christi Sweeney were excellent. One of the best shows I’ve seen.