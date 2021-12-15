Gene Mikolajczyk, who moved from California to Fountain Hills, questioned me on the handling of a long-time source of information who worked for the CIA and was involved in many federal agencies as well as my sheriff’s office.
The source was alleged to transmit some information, which turned out to be false, at which time he was fired by me. It’s noted that the source did give good information on other matters involving fraudulent criminal activity in Maricopa County, Arizona. Some of Mikolajczyk’s information regarding national security matters and my involvement were inaccurate and misleading, which is sad.
Mikolajczyk mentioned that I’m running for mayor of Fountain Hills and criticized the millions of voters who voted for me over the course of my political career. He fails to mention my vast 57 years of experience as a top law enforcement official and diplomatic attaché in foreign countries and the U.S., including serving the town of Fountain Hills for four years as head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Arizona, and 24 years as the sheriff. I suggest Mikolajczyk read my new book, “Sheriff Joe Arpaio: An American Legend,” which addresses some of his issues.
His letter seems to be politically motivated; however, I invite Mikolajczyk, who may be an attorney, to meet at my office personally to discuss the misconstrued comments in his letter.