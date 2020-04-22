In reading the information pamphlet regarding the “yes” vote for Proposition 427 and 428, my conclusion is that it is all about “millions” that it will bring in to the town budget. The problem is it totally violates the open space, views, cut and fill, and other architectural restrictions that most of us moved here for in the first place.
I guess the violations of these are punishment for our not signing the blank check property tax increase of the last election.
If anyone still needs a reason to vote no on these propositions, just drive up Eagle Ridge Dr. and take a look at the six-story monstrosity, big box hotel being built there, as well as the cut and fill devastation of the canyon. To accommodate the developer the town has closed the road to the preserve trailhead, already paid for with millions of taxpayer dollars, which has now been closed through the winter and spring hiking season. Vote no!