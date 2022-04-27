When you can’t stand the message, attack the messenger. Joe Arpaio is uncomfortable when voters examine his record as sheriff. He attacks the messengers.
As sheriff, Arpaio was noted for (a) repeatedly lying under oath to a federal judge; (b) chronic forgetfulness when asked to explain his actions; (c) claiming to be in charge then blaming subordinates for his own illegal conduct; (d) funneling taxpayer funds to a con artist for worthless information on a federal judge; (e) costing taxpayers hundreds of millions for his misbehavior; and (f) failing to prosecute child abuse and sex crimes because that interfered with high profile cases where he was seeking publicity.
My letters have discussed Arpaio’s malfeasance as detailed in court opinions and public records. Rather than responding, Arpaio wants to discuss comments from years ago where I addressed citizens pushing for a primary property tax, if the tax was earmarked for specific services. I pointed out that was not allowed under Arizona law. Arpaio misrepresents the context.
Arpaio touts his experience yet wants to ignore his record. He’s lost three elections since 2016. His recent accomplishments include a confusing speech at a white nationalist rally and hawking his book, with the forward written by a confessed pedophile rock star. Arpaio’s recent behavior shows no better judgment than his past conduct.
A suggestion for Mr. Arpaio: Do some homework before writing a letter. Pennsylvania is my home state. I’m a Republican fiscal conservative – that’s partly why I live in Arizona, and why your massive waste of taxpayer funds concerns me.
Joe Arpaio is running for Fountain Hills mayor based on his record, yet he seems ashamed of it. If Arpaio won’t answer questions about his past, what qualifies him to lead this town? We need a mayor, not a timid caricature.