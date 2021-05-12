Hats off to Alan Cruikshank for his informative May 5 piece on The Men’s Club, which is such a part of the rich history of Fountain Hills.
Over five years ago my wife and I moved to Fountain Hills and proceeded to become active in the community. A good friend who was a long-tenured member of The Men’s Club suggested I might enjoy being part of a friendly men’s group that had been meeting for decades over dinner and socializing. During my career, I moved often and in each new location always got involved in Rotary, the chamber and other community organizations. So, meeting the friendly guys and having a relaxed dinner with interesting compatriots made my decision easy. I joined.
The bonus since becoming one of the members is that as newcomers, my wife and I have met so many wonderful new friends, enjoyed weekly bridge games, golf outings, and special events. Recently, we hosted our favorite ladies at a brunch celebrating Mother’s Day, planned, prepared, served and cleaned up by the guys! Our treat to our wives and all mothers.
Thanks to the founders of the club for coming up with such a winning format that has been going strong since 1978.