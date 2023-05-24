We all know Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer. But to many of us it is much, much more. It is a solemn day of remembrance of our war dead. I wish it were that way for everyone, but it is not.
The Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) in Fountain Hills provide everyone with an opportunity to commemorate this day. This year, LtCol. Bishop, U.S. Army ret. will address all those present at our town’s fabulous Veterans Memorial, which was built through donations from townspeople to honor all veterans every day and especially on days like Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and Memorial Day (May 30, but observed on May 29 this year) when we honor our dead veterans who gave their lives for our great country.
LtCol. Bishop will talk about Honor Flight, which takes veterans to our nation’s capital to visit the memorials there dedicated to those who served.
Want a quick history lesson before the summer vacation starts? Go to the Veterans Memorial at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day, observed) before heading off to those cooler climes. While there, take a close look at the niches in the memorial’s wall and observe that the art work tells the story of that era.
While out and about during the weekend, accept a free Buddy Poppy from a VFW volunteer and, if you have children, help them look up the meaning of the Buddy Poppy and discuss the famous poem, “In Flanders Fields.”
If you want, thank a veteran; but remember the true purpose of Memorial Day is to honor and commemorate those who died in service to our country. Veterans Day, on Nov. 11, is the day set aside to honor all veterans living and dead.