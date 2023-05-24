We all know Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer. But to many of us it is much, much more. It is a solemn day of remembrance of our war dead. I wish it were that way for everyone, but it is not.

The Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) in Fountain Hills provide everyone with an opportunity to commemorate this day. This year, LtCol. Bishop, U.S. Army ret. will address all those present at our town’s fabulous Veterans Memorial, which was built through donations from townspeople to honor all veterans every day and especially on days like Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and Memorial Day (May 30, but observed on May 29 this year) when we honor our dead veterans who gave their lives for our great country.