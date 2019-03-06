I applaud the Democrats for initiating “Medicare for all” as the new medical program for the U.S.A. Imagine Senators Harris and Sanders giving up their “Cadillac Plans” to join us in Medicare.
Certainly we remember the cut-outs for federal employees when the Affordable Care Act was enacted. As President Clinton would say, “It depends on what ‘all’ is.” Strange when politicians do something for the citizens and for changes “to the citizens.” Remember the “You can keep your doctor” lie? Of course Congress continues to chip away at Medicare, which we’ve been paying for since God knows when.
So let’s have Congress truly have Medicare for all U.S. citizens and legal immigrants. That would include all 3 million federal employees and retired congress, the Executive and Judicial branches of government. No cut-outs for those who asked to serve us; then Nancy Pelosi won’t have to read it to know what’s in it.
No one talks about the number of patients who died because of the transition from their existing medical program to the Affordable Care Act. Good luck researching that number. How’s this for a comparison: What was the stock price of all the health insurance companies in 2008 and today, and how much the monthly expense was then compared to now? Don’t be surprised with the sticker shock in relation to the coverage. Just think about it.