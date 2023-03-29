Many, if not most Fountain Hills residents, are not aware of the free or low-cost services offered to various age groups. Today, I want to focus on the Fountain Hills Home Delivered Meals program.
This is a program for senior residents 80 years old or above, or those who have disabilities which limit their abilities in the kitchen. Complete meals are cooked and delivered hot by volunteers directly to residents’ homes. The meal menus vary from day to day, but all are both delicious and nutritious. Residents can order anywhere from one meal per week to seven meals a week. This program is subsidized so the meal cost is very reasonable. If not for their volunteers, their generous time and money donations and a Town subsidy, the program simply couldn’t exist.