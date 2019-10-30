Because the good stories about law enforcement never seem to see the light of day, I am choosing to relate my experience with the local district office of MCSO in a letter to the editor of The Fountain Hills Times.
I experienced an incident last Sunday that prompted me to call MCSO dispatch for help because I felt uncomfortable with the situation. I did not know at the time the other party involved had also called MCSO and, within a few minutes, deputies Cosme and Miller were dispatched and arrived to sort things out.
Both deputies displayed a level of professionalism that far exceeded my expectations. They approached the incident with such a calming influence that what could have escalated into a problem was turned into a minor inconvenience. These gentlemen were knowledgeable, polite, soft-spoken and courteous. I can’t explain the feeling of relief their help provided.
Thanks again. You guys are worth every cent of the contract!