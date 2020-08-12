My husband and I are new to Arizona. We have fallen in love with the people and environment here. I have had nothing but a good experience here.
We had to change our medical recently here but had an issue with the deductible and co-pay being more than I was quoted, but I knew that if I contacted my representative’s office, they could help me usually. So, I e-mailed Senator McSally’s office since I have heard good things about her leadership.
I sent an e-mail and called her office. Two days later her assistant called me directly. I almost fell off my chair. I never got a response from U.S. Senators in California. I said, “Wow, I didn’t expect a response.” She said, “your email was eloquently written; we knew exactly what you meant, we’re taking it to the next level.” My husband’s meds not only were reduced in copay but he was sent a refund check for overpayment of the copay.
I am impressed. You have a leader in Senator McSally of action and integrity with care and concern, which is refreshing to have for me. I will be praying to keep Arizona red! You have no idea how bad California has become. My Voice counts here, so I am looking forward to my vote counting for the first time since 2012.