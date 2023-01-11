Concerning the behavior of our Vice Mayor, Peggy McMahon, during the Jan. 3 Town Council meeting, while she didn’t walk out when someone disagreed with her position this time, she did treat us to a seven-minute diatribe of misquotes of the Constitution, accusations of intolerance from those on the other side of her anti-God position, exaggerated and unsubstantiated community demographic data (60% of Fountain Hills is not religious?) and of course the usual standby, someone suing the Town.
The practice of having a nondenominational invocation is not new, it had been in practice from the beginning of Fountain Hills as a town up until this mayor put an end to it. It hurts no one and takes little time and, in my opinion, unifies, not divides, as McMahon purports.