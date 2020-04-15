The May 19 special election is just around the corner. It seems, according to all of the signs around town, that everyone is concerned about Propositions 427 and 428, which are associated with the Daybreak project.
There are many pros and cons for this project. My personal opinion is somewhat selfish and leans toward the con side. My wife and I love Fountain Hills and its small-town atmosphere and we would like it to remain that way; kind of selfish.
However, the purpose of this letter is to talk about the thirdproposition on the ballot, Proposition 429, changing the term of mayor from two years to four years.
It’s time to join the 75 percent of Arizona communities who currently have four-year terms for their mayors. This should be an easy decision, regardless who gets elected. With the current two-year term the Mayor barely gets started fulfilling their promises before it’s time to work on a re-election campaign. So, I encourage you to vote yes on Proposition 429. Let’s give Mayor Ginny Dickey a four-year term so she can continue to solve problems and to protect our beautiful town.