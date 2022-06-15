After three decades in Scottsdale and learning “work from home” meant anywhere, the views, ambiance and quality of life of Fountain Hills was irresistible. My only fear was that we’d inadvertently end up with Joe Arpaio as a neighbor or living close by. Why the fear?
Who goes to speak at AFPAC with the likes of Rogers and Gosar and wonders why his statement, “I have the reputation of being the biggest racist in the country, think of that…” garners applause and cheers?
Who costs the county and taxpayers $200 million, and counting, for racial profiling? Who was convicted of contempt of court but attempted to pin the conduct on those that worked for him? Who used a bully pulpit to promote tent city, green bologna meals and humiliating pink underwear to aggrandize himself?
What hammer says it welcomes development and population increase, but sees every problem as a nail?
If you thought a roundabout and the wrong color paint on a building would decrease your property value or chip away at this beautiful community, imagine what him walking into the Maricopa Association of Governments as the Town’s representative would do. My and your choice in this mayoral election should be very clear. Re-elect the very experienced, informed, energetic and consensus building Ginny Dickey.