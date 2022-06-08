Things you won’t get with Mayor Arpaio. He will never march around Fountain Park with BLM. Council meetings would never be closed, nor businesses, churches and public gatherings canceled or shut.
Mayor Joe will never restrict political speech, nor allow unwanted infill projects. And never will he spend $400,000 on roundabout studies with fantasy stairways to nowhere.
What he will do is listen to citizens, beginning with much-needed changes at Town Hall. A Mayor Arpaio priority is to make Fountain Hills safe, get a handle on drugs, reinstate his famous posse and make sure Fountain Hills receives value from public safety contracts.
Yes, Joe has reached an impressive age, he's throwing a big bash at the Community Center on June18 to celebrate! Yet he still drives his own car, has a full agenda of meetings and events, has written a book and his phone never stops ringing with calls from global admirers or candidates seeking his endorsement. Unlike another Joe, Arpaio doesn't need a teleprompter to get his message across, he just stands up and speaks; he’s one of us.
As mayor he would put Fountain Hills on the map as the town that sports two incredible icons, Sheriff Joe and the Fountain!