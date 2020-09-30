Fountain Hills is my Mayberry, North Carolina.
Mayberry is a fictional community created for a television sitcom, but many of its features can be found in Fountain Hills. Just like Mayberry, Fountain Hills has everything one needs to enjoy life. We have just a few traffic lights, a wonderful lake, low crime and good people. You need to drive no further than 10 minutes to access grocery stores, banks, hardware stores, restaurants, department stores, lawyers, doctors and any other service needed. We are surrounded by desert and animals, and Fountain Hills is one of 17 Dark Sky communities in the world.
Mayberry had its community gatherings, and so do we. Our signature events bring us together. Our Turkey Trot, Thanksgiving Parade, Irish Fountain Fest, Fountain Hills Music Fest and other events throughout the year highlight our Mayberry qualities.
I have lived in Arizona since 1973 and I never found another community I would rather live in than Fountain Hills. It is my Mayberry.