Now is the time for all good women and men to come to the aid of their town, Fountain Hills.
Some council members have said they don’t believe that the 300 people who attended meetings and the 1,800 people who signed the referendum against the Daybreak project and in favor of changing the Master Plan from a resort site speak for the majority of our town. I am pleased that the council has chosen May 2020 to have a vote on the referendum. If the referendum people had more than three weeks, they could have gotten thousands more signatures.
One of the council members recently said it would take $40 million of taxable purchases per year to net our town a little over $1 million in sales taxes. Also, considering all the vacant apartments, condos and duplexes, it’s not hard to believe the Daybreak apartments will take a long time to fill up and maybe never will. I believe they will not build Phase 2 of the project.
Park Place is not full and I don’t think they are going to build Phase 2 anytime soon. Keystone will have 147 to rent before Daybreak is ready.
I would like to hear from all the voters who are in favor of destroying Fountain Hills’ beautiful desert site, the first thing visitors see when entering our town. Where are their opinion letters? Do they really believe a few hundred new people added to state revenue sharing, which has been considerably cut, would add enough money to make destroying the site a prudent choice?
Those opposed, please send in all the opinion letters you can. Post your views on Facebook, send emails, text your neighbors. It’s never too early to start. Don’t give away the store to make a sale!