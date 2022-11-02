Blake Masters’ stock is rising because people are seeing through the latest antics of Washington Kelly.
Senator Kelly must have loved the adoration of fellow Democrats in the nation’s capital, thus being unable to drag himself away to Arizona to visit and work on issues important to his constituents. In the meantime, Blake Masters has been able to present his genuine self to the public. This included a strong performance at the one debate with a less than unbiased moderator on PBS. We’ve come to appreciate Masters’ command of the issues that match the concerns of many of us here in Fountain Hills and across the rest of the state of Arizona, while over the last couple of months we have been bombarded by numerous made-for-movie advertisements contradicting the facts of Senator Kelly’s actions in Washington.
He’s as responsible as anyone for the invasion of illegals and the importing of the cartels’ fentanyl by following his master, Joe Biden, by voting against building the wall. Washington Kelly could have voted for Arizonans. He didn’t! Now we see the charade of Kelly, pretending he’s for securing the border.
Again, no one was fooled by the mistitled boondoggle, Inflation Reduction Act, that channeled billions of dollars into wasteful spending. Economists agree it will cause even worse inflation. Kelly admits he asked Biden to continue to drain the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. 180 million barrels have been released; nearly a third of the reserves. These are supposed to provide a reliable source of energy in the event of a disaster, not bailing out a president and a senator with sinking poll numbers.
Biden stated it wasn’t a political stunt before the midterms. Really! Eating crow would make them choke a little, but they should abandon their anti-American energy plans and support domestic production. Vote Masters.