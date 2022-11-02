Blake Masters’ stock is rising because people are seeing through the latest antics of Washington Kelly.

Senator Kelly must have loved the adoration of fellow Democrats in the nation’s capital, thus being unable to drag himself away to Arizona to visit and work on issues important to his constituents. In the meantime, Blake Masters has been able to present his genuine self to the public. This included a strong performance at the one debate with a less than unbiased moderator on PBS. We’ve come to appreciate Masters’ command of the issues that match the concerns of many of us here in Fountain Hills and across the rest of the state of Arizona, while over the last couple of months we have been bombarded by numerous made-for-movie advertisements contradicting the facts of Senator Kelly’s actions in Washington.