At the fold of the March 1 edition was the headline, “Sparks fly as Town Council alters Environmental Plan.” I was most pleased to see Council member Brenda Kalivianakis propose the changes that made the plan significantly better.
I was happy that the proposed changes were enacted. To me, it made no sense that Council members Grzybowski and McMahon and Mayor Dickey opposed the very sensible changes.
The action with respect to the Environmental Plan is just one example of the reasons that the citizens of this great town elected Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hanna Toth to Town Council. Cancelling consideration of the expensive study for a roundabout at Avenue of the Fountain and Saguaro that would never be built is but another example of why the voters chose Kalivianakis, Skillicorn and Toth to sit on Town Council.
Our three newest Council members ran on a commitment to listen to the citizens, to fiscal responsibility and to introduce change where/when good for the town. They have lived up to those pledges, carefully scrutinizing the budget and tracking where our local tax and grant (our federal and state tax dollars returned to the Town) dollars go. They have saved thousands of dollars so far, cancelled contracts that are no longer necessary and have authorized an audit of the Sheriff’s contract.
We all should be applauding Council Members Friedel, Kalivianakis, Skillicorn and Toth for their massive effort despite repeated criticism from the mayor and other Council members. These Council members follow the Strategic Plan to “continue to improve the public health, well-being and safety of our Town” and the signature strategy under that priority “to promote the natural and built environment of Fountain Hills to improve the public health, well-being and safety of the community.”