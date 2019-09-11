One day after yet another mass shooting, the Texas Legislature passed a slew of laws this year that will ease restrictions on guns, including allowing firearms in public places like schools and churches, on rented and leased property and during disasters.
I wonder how many other states will follow this lead? I did some research and discovered most Americans don’t support this. Further, incidents increase when gun regulations are eased. Maybe we should arm all Americans and teach our children at an early age how to load and fire a gun. Kids can pick their favorite weapon out of this year’s Christmas Catalog.
Moreover, schools can put on their beginning of the year supply list a requirement to pack a pistol. We already have bulletproof backpacks for kids, so why stop there?