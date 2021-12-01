I read with great interest the “Debate over COVID-19 safety measures” in the newspaper last week.
Mayor Dickey’s mask mandate has been a hot topic on social media as well, with local resident Crystal Cavanaugh pushing back on the mask mandate, highlighting photographs of the mayor and Vice Mayor Magazine, maskless, in town buildings in violation of the mandate.
The Times reporter stated in his article that Dickey said, “The decision to continue masks was not mine alone, but was one I fully supported.” Which begs a question that the Times reporter failed to ask Dickey: Who else was involved in the decision to mandate masks in town buildings? It was never voted on by the council nor has it been discussed during council meetings, other than calls to the public by local residents. Full transparency on a mandate that impacts the entire town is needed and expected. It’s also expected that the mayor follow her own mandate.