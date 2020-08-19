I have seen a few good opinions on wearing masks recently in The Times. Please remember that those with certain medical conditions or disabilities cannot wear a mask and are exempt per the county mask mandate and listed under the CDC guidelines.
I encourage people to read the mask regulations available on the website, maricopa.gov. Please keep this in mind before telling strangers to wear a mask. Not only can it be insulting and degrading, but life-threatening when those who cannot wear a mask are told to wear one. Local business owners should also keep this in mind when posting notices at their entrances.