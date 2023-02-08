I was astounded to read that the Town spent $20,000 to get a logo. And then I saw it. Ouch! Pretty strange. Why not just find some clip art on the net?
The town says they want it for “marketing.” Citizens, do you want your Town government engaged in marketing? Why do you or I need marketing? Did we move here in order to be marketed? Isn’t that the responsibility of private businesses which seek success? Aren’t they supposed to engage in due diligence prior to opening a business to assess whether or not the nature of their surrounding market is sufficient to sustain a successful business, that is, if they are capable of making one a success? Or do they now put that aside and rely on the mayor and Town Council for that expense?
“Come all to Fountain Hills. Clog our streets, which need repaving. Patronize our local businesses.” Well, actually, the main streets into town are in pretty good shape. It’s only the ones the town’s residents use which are cold patch minefields.
But then I thought “What does $20,000 buy these days, anyway?” Thanks to the financial wizards we send to Washington and their private banking pals who run the Federal Reserve, the inflation they’ve created has seriously beat up the dollar. $20,000 will get you a couple of dozen eggs, half a tank of gas and about 10 miles on your electric car – the latter only if the same bunch don’t ban the fossil fuels which generate the electricity and ban the mining which produces the lithium for the battery. Come to think of it, 20 grand for the strange logo isn’t a big deal after all.