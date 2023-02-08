I was astounded to read that the Town spent $20,000 to get a logo. And then I saw it. Ouch! Pretty strange. Why not just find some clip art on the net?

The town says they want it for “marketing.” Citizens, do you want your Town government engaged in marketing? Why do you or I need marketing? Did we move here in order to be marketed? Isn’t that the responsibility of private businesses which seek success? Aren’t they supposed to engage in due diligence prior to opening a business to assess whether or not the nature of their surrounding market is sufficient to sustain a successful business, that is, if they are capable of making one a success? Or do they now put that aside and rely on the mayor and Town Council for that expense?