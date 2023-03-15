The Fountain Hills Farmers Market has been a big success thanks to Betsy Hess, the new manager. One of the best calls I ever made was the day I called Betsy to see if she was interested in managing the Farmers Market. She obviously took on the task and hit a home run. Folks have enjoyed having both Art on the Avenue and the Farmers Market on the same day and adjacent to each other.
Hard to believe, over 14 years ago I brought this vision to the Town and they have helped and supported me to continue to have this event. Working with Linda Ayers at the Town has been a pure pleasure. My vision was to create an event that would bring foot traffic into the downtown area during the week. Based on feedback I have received from businesses on the Avenue, they say it is their best day of the week. I feel we have accomplished our goal.