It was an honor, privilege and positively uplifting to join the young activists of Together We Care and march in solidarity on Thursday with the good citizens of Fountain Hills; young, old and in-between.
Together we lifted our voices as one and said “No!” to hate, fear, chaos and divisiveness and “Yes!” to peace, equality, compassion, justice for all and Black Lives Matter. Kudos to these fearless young organizers who worked with community leaders and law enforcement to help keep us all safe despite the threats from the haters.
These beautiful young people persevered with integrity, courage and focus to allow our voices to be heard. This is democracy in action and it is beautiful. I hope we do it again and I hope you will join us.