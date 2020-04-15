We reside in Fountain Hills, for reasons you already know. Today’s mail brought an information pamphlet regarding the Special Election on May 19, 2020.
I spent nearly 30 years as a federal criminal investigator. My mantra was always, “follow the money.” Looking through this pamphlet, I see 13 of 13 proponents urging us to vote in favor of Prop 427 paid for by Daybreak PAC. I’ll bet you not one of these folks live here in Fountain Hills, although many have investments in this project.
Do we need more rental housing in Fountain Hills? Have you seen the Keystone development groundbreaking this week? Please, vote no, for so many reasons.