Masking, especially in schools, is the shameful holdout by oppressive government bureaucrats. Recent experience has confirmed the scientific reality that masks failed to stop the spread of covid. The mandates for masking, social distancing, lockdowns and quarantines have produced more harm than good. Let the children breath. Let their smiles be seen. Cease and desist with the mandates. Let’s see smiling faces and warm hearts once again.
Enough creditable doctors are trying to follow the science and stop injecting healthy people, especially young children, with a vaccine that doesn’t stop covid infection or transmission. Protect the elderly and sickly with accurate information and early effective treatment. The ugly lesson of dispatching seniors to die in isolation was bad enough. Keeping ineffective mandates in place goes beyond madness. Repeating madness that is proven harmful and destructive is unforgivable.
Stop the madness. Stop the mandates. The government needs to free everyone to lead a normal life influenced by reasonable risks and good judgment. Creating panic and fear with unscientific, unhealthy mandates is never justifiable. Don’t embellish, mislead, or tweak the narrative with politically correct language. Just tell the truth and we, the people, will respond appropriately.
Government was created and exists to help everyone enjoy a better life. Picking favorites and calling it equity is just another way to lie, cheat and exert privilege. Government wasn’t created or vested the authority to dictate to responsible people how to live. Elected representatives need to do what they were elected to do – govern with law and order. Declaring unsupported mandates is not governing; mandates clearly defying the will of the people are hurting people, especially children.
Acknowledge that experimental madness and the mandates have failed. The “experts’” incompetent mismanagement of covid continues to be a cruel punishment for little children. End it.